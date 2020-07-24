‘National Security’: Chinese Traders Kept Out of Public Bids

India has added another restriction in its economic activities with China reportedly on the grounds of “national security” and “defence of India,” by limiting bidders from countries with which it shares land borders with.

While India shares land borders with China, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Nepal, it exempted countries to which it extends lines of credit, thus making it applicable to only two countries – Pakistan and China, Livemint reported.

Bidders will be restricted from the procurement processes if they are not registered with the competent authority – the registration committee to be constituted by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Recently, the Government of India's Ministry of Electronic and Information Technology banned 59 Chinese apps including WeChat, TikTok, Mi Community and UC browser, saying that they are prejudicial to India's sovereignty, integrity and national security.