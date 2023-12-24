National Consumer Rights Day 2023: Date, History, Significance & Quotes

In 1986, the Consumer Protection Act was passed and it received the assent of the President on December 24. Since then, National Consumer Rights Day has been celebrated on this day to commemorate the occasion. The Consumer Protection Act acts to protect consumers from defective goods, negligent services, and unfair trade practices. The six fundamental rights of the Consumer Protection Act are the Right to safety, Right to choose, Right to be informed, Right to be heard, Right to seek redressal, and Right to consumer education.

In 2019 some amendments were made in the act and it came into force on 20 July 2020. This act was passed protecting the rights of consumers and protecting them from market abuse or exploitation.

The Consumer Protection Act 2019 was passed to widen the scope of the Consumer Protection Act 1986. It also includes punishment against misleading advertisements, false product descriptions, or any kind of guarantee of products and services. The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) will impose fines and penalties against the companies for such false and misleading advertisements.