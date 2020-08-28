Modi’s Employment Scheme Has Failed in the Village it Started From

The local administration immediately started preparing Kailash for the big day. Next day, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was to speak to selected few migrants via video conference.

“The moment I entered the quarantine centre on 23 May, officers started asking me my whereabouts and about my job. They asked me whether I would like to work here. I said why not. Then they said we would make you open a factory here. I told them opening a factory is not possible for me. Many factories have failed in Sikandra,” said Kailash.

CM spoke to Kailash on 24 May, but he didn’t speak about employment, neither did the officers after video conference was over.



The Quint spoke to him on 18 August, about three months later. It has been three months since Kailash is unemployed. A conversation with CM has turned Kailash into a subject of ridicule in his village.