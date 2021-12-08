‘Weren’t Asked To Stop’: Army Ambush Survivor in Nagaland Counters HM Amit Shah

Countering Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s claim that the vehicle carrying eight coal miners in Nagaland’s Oting village, six of whom were gunned down by the armed forces, had been asked to stop but tried to flee, 23-year-old Sheiwang, one of the two survivors, has revealed that they were directly shot at without any signal to stop.

Six of the eight miners were gunned down on Saturday, 4 December, with their deaths later regretted as a case of 'mistaken identity' by the army.