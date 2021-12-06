Amit Shah to Give Statement in Parliament Today Over Nagaland Firing Incident
At least 13 villagers in Nagaland lost their lives on Sunday after a counter-insurgency operation went awry.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will give a statement on the Nagaland firing incident in both the Houses of the Parliament on Monday, 6 December, news agency ANI reported.
In the aftermath of the attack, a new spell of violence broke out on Sunday, after hundreds of civilians vandalised an Assam Rifles camp in Mon district. One protesting citizen died as a result.
Consequently, Nagaland administration implemented prohibitory orders, with Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) being imposed in Mon town in light of the clashes and the tensions, thereby prohibiting a gathering of four or more people in public.
The government had also reportedly banned mobile internet and SMS services in the entire district.
