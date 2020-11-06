Saffron-Clad Men Threaten Muslim Retailers Over Firecrackers in MP

Many Muslim shopkeepers in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh have been threatened with dire consequences by a right-wing group over the sale of firecrackers bearing the names of Hindu gods and goddesses ahead of Diwali.

In videos that have now gone viral, a group of men with saffron-coloured scarves wrapped around their necks can be seen threatening Muslim shop owners.

The men in the video warned the owners that their entire stock of firecrackers will be burnt down and their licence will be cancelled if they are spotted selling firecrackers bearing the name of Hindu gods and goddesses.