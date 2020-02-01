Watch: Mumbai Police Sets up ‘Punishing Signal’ to Reduce Honking

Recently a video posted by Mumbai police has been going viral. In the video, Mumbai Police teaches Mumbaikairs a lesson regarding their relentless honking. In the video, it’s called “the punishing signal”.

The video begins with a voiceover calling Mumbai the “honking capital of the world” because here “people honk even when the signal is red.” As part of the experiment, a few decibel metres are set up at some signals in the city. If the honking noise at these signals crosses 85 decibels, the red signal will automatically reset to the beginning of the countdown again. The video ends with the message, “Feel free to honk, if you don’t mind waiting.”

While sharing the video, Mumbai Police tweeted, “Horn not okay, please! Find out how the @MumbaiPolice hit the mute button on #Mumbai’s reckless honkers. #HonkResponsibly”

Watch it here: