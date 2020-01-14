QMumbai: Maharashtra CM Takes a Dig at Fadnavis Govt & More

Despite efforts by environmentalists to stop the cutting of trees in a proposed residential complex and golf course in Seawoods, Navi Mumbai, all 724 trees were hacked by the City Industrial Development Corporation Ltd’s (Cidco) contractor between Sunday and Monday. Protestors said bouncers were stationed outside the plot to stop them from gathering at the site which local residents claim is a wetland.

Local resident Sunil Agarwal, who has petitioned the Mumbai high court against the tree felling, said he will be filing a contempt petition in the Supreme Court (SC) which is slated to hear the matter on Tuesday.

Source: Hindustan Times