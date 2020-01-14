QMumbai: Maharashtra CM Takes a Dig at Fadnavis Govt & More
1. Maharashtra CM Takes a Dig at Fadnavis Govt: ‘Those Who Had Four Wheels… Have Crashed’
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took a dig at the erstwhile BJP-led government at an event in Mumbai on Monday, saying, “Those who had four wheels and were bound to crash … have crashed…”. He also said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government headed by him was a three-wheeler vehicle, which was finely balanced and running smoothly. Thackeray’s comment comes after the BJP criticised the ruling Congress-Sena-NCP alliance in the state and called it an unstable three-wheeler.
Source: The Indian Express
2. Maharashtra: ‘Civic Schools in State to Adopt Delhi School Education Model’
The Maharashtra government has decided to adopt the Delhi school model to raise the quality of education imparted to children studying in educational institutions under municipal corporations. All the municipal corporation-run schools in cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchawad and Navi Mumbai will follow the Delhi education model, as per a decision taken by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
Source: The Indian Express
3. 724 Trees Cut for Houses, Golf Course in Navi Mumbai; CIDCO Says Plot Not Under Litigation
Despite efforts by environmentalists to stop the cutting of trees in a proposed residential complex and golf course in Seawoods, Navi Mumbai, all 724 trees were hacked by the City Industrial Development Corporation Ltd’s (Cidco) contractor between Sunday and Monday. Protestors said bouncers were stationed outside the plot to stop them from gathering at the site which local residents claim is a wetland.
Local resident Sunil Agarwal, who has petitioned the Mumbai high court against the tree felling, said he will be filing a contempt petition in the Supreme Court (SC) which is slated to hear the matter on Tuesday.
Source: Hindustan Times
4. Mumbai: Immigration Officer ‘Kills Self’ at Airport
An officer attached to the Bureau of Immigration allegedly committed suicide at Mumbai International Airport on Monday afternoon.
The deceased, N Y Abhishay Babu (55), was an assistant central immigration officer, and had been employed with the department for nearly 30 years, police said. They added that at 2 pm on Monday, Babu allegedly leapt off Level 10 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. His body was found on Level P4, which is the taxi stand for arriving passengers.
Source: The Indian Express
5. Green Activists Against Sea Wall at Versova Beach
Environment groups have opposed the ongoing work on a 12-foot-high anti-erosion wall at Versova beach on the grounds that it comes under coastal regulation zone (CRZ) 1, where construction is not permitted.
The Maharashtra public works department (PWD) said they plan to place concrete tetrapods to reduce the damage caused by sea erosion, as the area sees flooding during high tide in the monsoon. “Also, every year, overall sea level rise threatens infrastructure along the Mumbai coast. For these concerns, we are setting up a bund in the form of a wall and tetrapods to dissipate the excess tidal energy,” said Sunil Wandhekar, chief engineer, PWD (Mumbai).
Source: Hindustan Times
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)