Mumbai COVID-19 Surge: Schools for Classes 1 to 9 To Remain Shut Till 31 Jan
School will, however, resume for Classes 10 and 12.
In wake of the COVID-19 surge, schools for students of Classes 1 to 9, as well as Class 11, will remain shut till 31 January in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday, 3 January.
School will resume for Classes 10 and 12.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
Edited By :Saundarya Talwar
