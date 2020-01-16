8 Coaches of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Express Derail in Cuttack, 20 Hurt
At least 20 people are reported to be injured after eight coaches of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Express (12879) derailed in Odisha’s Cuttack.
At least 20 people are reported to be injured after eight coaches of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Express (12879) derailed in Odisha’s Cuttack.(Photo: ANI)

8 Coaches of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Express Derail in Cuttack, 20 Hurt

The Quint
India
  • At least 20 people are reported to be injured after eight coaches of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Express (12879) derailed in Odisha's Cuttack on Thursday, 16 January, ANI reported.
  • At least five people were reported to be critically injured in the derailment, which happened between Salagaon and Nelgund, CNN-News18 reported.
  • Rescue operations are underway.

(With inputs from ANI and CNN-News18)

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...