8 Coaches of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Express Derail in Cuttack, 20 Hurt
- At least 20 people are reported to be injured after eight coaches of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Express (12879) derailed in Odisha's Cuttack on Thursday, 16 January, ANI reported.
- At least five people were reported to be critically injured in the derailment, which happened between Salagaon and Nelgund, CNN-News18 reported.
- Rescue operations are underway.
(With inputs from ANI and CNN-News18)
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
