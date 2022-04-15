4 More FIRs Against Cong Leader Digvijaya Singh for Tweet on Khargone Violence

Madhya Pradesh police registered 4 more cases against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday evening, 12 April, for tweeting a photograph related to Khargone communal violence in the State, which later turned out to fake, according to an official quoted by PTI.

Earlier the same day, an FIR was registered against Singh on the basis of a complaint lodged by the BJP district (Bhopal) president Sumit Pachauri at a Bhopal police station.