4 More FIRs Against Cong Leader Digvijaya Singh for Tweet on Khargone Violence
Earlier, Singh was booked under Section 153 (a), 295 (a), 465 and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.
Madhya Pradesh police registered 4 more cases against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday evening, 12 April, for tweeting a photograph related to Khargone communal violence in the State, which later turned out to fake, according to an official quoted by PTI.
Earlier the same day, an FIR was registered against Singh on the basis of a complaint lodged by the BJP district (Bhopal) president Sumit Pachauri at a Bhopal police station.
Singh was booked under Section 153 (a), 295 (a), 465 and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.
The four other FIRs were registered in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Narmadapuram and Satna, the official said
Cases Against the Congress Leader
The FIR in Satna is based on a complaint by BJP functionary Vikas Mishra for allegedly promoting religious frenzy through social media, said Satna Kotwali police station in-charge Satyendra Mohan Upadhyay.
In Gwalior, a case was lodged against Singh at Indarganj police station under relevant IPC sections following a complaint, said city Superintendent of Police Vijay Bhadauria. In Jabalpur, the FIR was lodged based on the complaint by Bharat Vikas Parishad, said an official from Omti police station.
In Narmadapuram, the police lodged the FIR against the Congress leader based on the complaint by one Vishal Diwan, said inspector Santosh Chouhan.
Digvijaya Singh tweeted on Wednesday,
“Instead of answering my question they have filed FIR against me. Is that Democracy BJP Model or Modi Model? What about the Hate speeches made by BJP and RW fraud Babas?”
Meanwhile, the Congress leader has written a letter to the Bhopal Police Commissioner, seeking an FIR to be registered against Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for allegedly posting a fabricated video about Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on May 16, 2019.
What Happened?
Earlier on Tuesday, Singh posted a photograph capturing a group of people hoisting a saffron flag at a mosque, and wrote about the communal violence in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district.
His tweet reportedly read, "Is it appropriate to hoist a saffron flag on a mosque? Did the Khargone administration allow this (Ram Navami) procession to carry weapons?"
The leader deleted the post soon after the controversy erupted.
(With inputs from PTI.)
