Bihar: 3 Held After Man Raises Saffron Flag on Mosque Amid Ram Navami Procession
The procession was taken out in front of the Dak Bangla Masjid in Mohammadpur village.
The Bihar Police on Tuesday, 12 April, arrested three people for allegedly erecting a saffron flag atop a mosque in Muzaffarpur on Ram Navami day, news agency ANI reported Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jayant Kant, as saying.
An FIR has reportedly been lodged in the matter.
A video of the man surfaced online on Tuesday, which showed him climbing the mosque wall, as people celebrating the Hindu festival flashed swords and hockey sticks in jubilation.
The procession was taken out in front of the Dak Bangla Masjid in Mohammadpur village, NDTV reported.
As per the Muzaffarpur police, the situation was brought under control once the police reached the spot, and the flag was removed from the Muslim place of worship. There has been no communal unrest since the incident, the police added, according to ANI.
7 States Report Communal Unrest on Ram Navami Day
Widespread instances of violence, stone-pelting, and arson were reported in several states in India on the occasion of Ram Navami on 10 April.
Reports of communal unrest emerged from Khargone and Barwani in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Goa, Mumbai, and at Jawahar Lal Nehru University in Delhi, where several students were injured.
(With inputs from ANI.)
