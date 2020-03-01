17-Yr-Old Girl Raped & Set Afire By Man Harassing Her in Telangana

The 21-year-old man, warned by people not to harass her, allegedly went to her house on Friday night forcibly took her out to a bushy area nearby before raping and setting her ablaze.

She was alone at home when the incident took place.

Neighbours informed police about the incident.

Following a complaint by the girl's father, a case on charges of attempt to murder, rape, and relevant sections of POCSO Act has been registered.

Efforts are on to apprehend the accused, police said.