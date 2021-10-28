May Be Acceptable in UP, Not Here: Delhi HC to UP Police Over 'Kidnapping' Case

The court directed the Station House Officer (SHO) to file a detailed affidavit noting the efforts undertaken by the UP Police to trace the woman and if they came to Delhi, whether intimation of their arrival was made to the local police station before taking any action.

In an order dated 26 October, the court had noted, "One fails to understand when petitioner No.1 is major and has left her parental home of her own free will and married to petitioner No.2 how an offence under Section 366 of IPC (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc) and consequential offence under Section 368 of IPC (wrongfully concealing or keeping in confinement, kidnapped or abducted person) is made out.”

The matter will be heard next on 18 November.

(With inputs from Live Law and PTI.)