Demolition of Kochi’s Maradu Flats to Begin on 11 January

The date to demolish the four apartment complexes at Maradu in Kochi, which were to be razed for building violating Coastal Regulation Zone norms, has finally been fixed.

It has been decided that Holy Faith H20 apartment will be demolished first at 11 am on 11 January.

The twin towers of Alfa Serene apartment complex will be pulled down half an hour later, ie, at 11:30 am on the same day. Jain Coral Cove apartment will be demolished the next day, 12 January, at 11 am, and, the fourth apartment complex Golden Kayaloram, will be razed down at 2 pm on 12 January.