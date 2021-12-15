Maoist Activity Increases in Madhya Pradesh Post Milind Teltumbde’s Death

Maoists allegedly set construction vehicles, including a road roller and a JCB, ablaze in Mandwa village of Balaghat district on Wednesday, 8 December. Approximately 40 maoists are alleged to have threatened labourers and torched construction machines including a hot mix plant, a JCB, a roller and a motorcycle engaged in the construction of the Bithali-Pathri road in the district.

The locals present at the scene said that Maoists even took their phones before they fled the scene.

Similar arson incidents were carried out earlier in Koraka on 3 December and Bodalijhola on 6 December in Balaghat district. In all the incidents, the Maoists left banners and posters mentioning the death of Ultras in an encounter in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, and calling for a ‘band’.