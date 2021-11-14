Who Was Milind Teltumbde, the Killed Maoist With a Rs 50 Lakh Prize on His Head?

Milind Baburao Teltumbde, alias Deepak Teltumbde, was among the 26 rebels killed in an encounter with Maharashtra Police on Saturday, 13 November.

The Naxal leader, who had a Rs 50 lakh prize on his head, had been under the police's radar for a long time.

A member of the Communist Party of India (Maoist), a banned outfit, Teltumbde had hitherto been operating in the forested regions of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

Here's what we know about the Maoist leader.