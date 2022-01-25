Maharashtra: 7 Medical Students Including BJP MLA's Son Killed in Car Accident
The students died after their car fell from a bridge near Selsura in Wardha on Monday night.
Seven medical college students, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vijay Rahangdale's son, died after their car fell from a bridge near Selsura in Wardha, Maharashtra, on Monday night, 24 January, the police said.
"Seven students including BJP MLA Vijay Rahangdale's son Avishkar Rahangdale died after their car fell from a bridge near Selsura around 11.30 pm last night. They (deceased) were on their way to Wardha," Prashant Holkar, Superintendent of Police, Wardha, said.
The seven were first-year students of the Sawangi Medical College and had gone out for a late-night drive in a Mahindra Xylo car, reported The Indian Express. The police said that the driver lost control of the car, which then fell nearly 40 feet off a bridge.
No Other Vehicle Involved in the Incident: Police
"No other vehicle is involved in the accident. The Xylo car was moving from Devli to Wardha and was on an over-bridge when the driver lost control over the wheels, and the car hit the boundary wall and fell over the bridge," Babasaheb Thorat, assistant inspector of Sawangi police station, was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.
Another police officer told the daily that all the occupants were thrown out of the car when the vehicle fell off the bridge. Hence, it was unclear who was driving.
PM Modi Condoles Death of Students
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was pained by the incident and announced Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the families of those who lost their lives in the accident and Rs. 50,000 for the injured.
"Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident near Selsura in Maharashtra. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those injured are able to recover soon: PM," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
