Maharashtra: 7 Medical Students Including BJP MLA's Son Killed in Car Accident

"No other vehicle is involved in the accident. The Xylo car was moving from Devli to Wardha and was on an over-bridge when the driver lost control over the wheels, and the car hit the boundary wall and fell over the bridge," Babasaheb Thorat, assistant inspector of Sawangi police station, was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Another police officer told the daily that all the occupants were thrown out of the car when the vehicle fell off the bridge. Hence, it was unclear who was driving.