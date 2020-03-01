Latest News: Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary

Former US vice president Joe Biden won the South Carolina primary on Saturday, giving a big boost to his presidential campaign.

Biden, 77, scored more than 50 per cent of the total votes counted in the crucial state of South Carolina, where the primaries for the Democratic party's presidential race were held on Saturday, 29 February. Senator Bernie Sanders, 78, was a distant second with 17 per cent of the votes counted.

On the Republican side, President Donald Trump, who is seeking re-election, decisively won the GOP primary.