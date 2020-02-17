QMumbai: Empty Chairs Force Raj to Wind up Speech Early & More

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray was on Saturday forced to wrap up his speech at a convention in Aurangabad — which was expected to witness more than 10,000 people — within one-and-a-half minutes, after he was greeted by empty chairs. Thackeray, who was supposed to undertake a four-day visit to the city, also cut short the trip and came back to Mumbai in three days.

Peeved at the large-scale factionalism in the party, the MNS chief reportedly called some party workers “traitors” and said they would be thrown out of the party.

Soures: Hindustan Times