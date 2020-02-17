QMumbai: Empty Chairs Force Raj to Wind up Speech Early & More
1. Empty Chairs Force Raj to Wind up His Speech in 1.5 Mins
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray was on Saturday forced to wrap up his speech at a convention in Aurangabad — which was expected to witness more than 10,000 people — within one-and-a-half minutes, after he was greeted by empty chairs. Thackeray, who was supposed to undertake a four-day visit to the city, also cut short the trip and came back to Mumbai in three days.
Peeved at the large-scale factionalism in the party, the MNS chief reportedly called some party workers “traitors” and said they would be thrown out of the party.
Soures: Hindustan Times
2. Nation Needs Religion but Religion Isn’t Nationalism, Says Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that a country cannot be without religion, but religion is not equivalent to nationalism. Referring to the recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections, Raut said the result have shown what real nationalism means. Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party bagged 62 seats in the 70-member House, while BJP got eight and Congress zero seats.
Source: The Indian Express
3. 2 Cops Grilled for Going Soft on Dawood Aide
Two senior police inspectors are under scanner for allegedly not taking action against Tariq Parveen, an associate of underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim. Parveen, who is currently under the custody of Mumbai Police’s crime branch in an extortion case, was accused of beating up a woman and her son and threatening them at gunpoint in south Mumbai in 2017. The two former officers from MRA Marg police station had then allegedly not taken any action against Parveen.
Source: Hindustan Times
4. ‘Remain Available on Sundays, Public Holidays to Hear Remands of Juveniles,’ Says Mumbai Chief Metropolitan Magistrate
The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) of Mumbai recently instructed members of the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) to remain available on Sundays and public holidays to hear remands of juveniles in conflict with the law. This is to ensure that juveniles detained for committing crimes are not produced in regular courts owing to the unavailability of JJB members.
Source: The Indian Express
5. IIT-B Elections: Students Vote Amid Stir Over 2 ‘Anti-National’ Candidates
After weeks of campaigning, students of the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) finally organised the general body elections on Sunday.
For the past few days, several groups of activists, both from within as well as outside the campus, have been raising objections against the inclusion of two student candidates, running for the general secretary post of the institute’s student body, who participated in an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests in Mumbai. Their allegation is that these two IIT-B students, running for the general secretary post of the institute’s student body, have previously participated in “anti-national” protests.
Source: Hindustan Times
