QMumbai: Mumbai’s 1st Patients Discharged; Pvt Labs Face Hurdles

The city-based couple, among the first from Mumbai to get infected, and six others were discharged from Kasturba Hospital on Tuesday evening. They were co-passengers of the Pune couple who had returned from Dubai and tested positive for the coronavirus on March 8.

After reaching home, the couple first cleaned the flat. “We weren’t here for over two weeks, so the first thing we did was clean the flat,” said a 70-year-old man.

Source: Hindustan Times