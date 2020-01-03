QMumbai: Excluded From Maha Cabinet, MLAs Voice Discontent & More

The expansion of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra cabinet seems to have upset not only the smaller parties in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, but even some senior leaders of the three major parties in the alliance — Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. Though the disgruntled leaders themselves have refrained from openly voicing their resentment, their supporters have expressed discontent in their own style.

Supporters of Bhor Congress MLA Sangram Thopte allegedly went on a rampage at the Congress headquarters in Pune on Tuesday.

(Source: The Indian Express)