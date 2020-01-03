QMumbai: Excluded From Maha Cabinet, MLAs Voice Discontent & More
1. Excluded From Maha Cabinet, Upset MLAs Voice Discontent, Smaller Parties Allege ‘Humiliation’
The expansion of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra cabinet seems to have upset not only the smaller parties in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, but even some senior leaders of the three major parties in the alliance — Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. Though the disgruntled leaders themselves have refrained from openly voicing their resentment, their supporters have expressed discontent in their own style.
Supporters of Bhor Congress MLA Sangram Thopte allegedly went on a rampage at the Congress headquarters in Pune on Tuesday.
(Source: The Indian Express)
2. Maharashtra Plans Tough Security Law to Deal With Naxals
The Maharashtra government is considering the introduction of a Special Public Security Act, on the lines of Chhattisgarh, to “keep a check on Naxal activities” in the state. “To keep a check on Naxal activities, a decision will be taken on bringing in a law on the lines of Chhattisgarh government’s Special Public Security Act, after discussing it with the Chief Minister,” said Maharashtra Home Minister Eknath Shinde.
Officials said Shinde, who visited Gadchiroli district last month, held a meeting with senior police officers earlier this week to discuss issues raised by officials there.
(Source: The Indian Express)
3. Cyber Fraudsters Cheat Six People of ₹5 Lakh; No Arrest Yet
Six people in Maharashtra’s Thane city have been duped of ₹ 5.04 lakh allegedly from persons posing as Paytm employees, an official said on Thursday. One of the complainants told the police that on December 29, he got a call from a person, who claimed to be from the Paytm team and asked him to update his KYC, police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.
The caller asked the complainant to download the ‘Quick Support’ app on his mobile phone and make a payment of ₹10 on it for updating the KYC.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
4. Ambedkar Memorial to Be Ready in 2 Years: Deputy CM
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said the work on Dr B R Ambedkar’s memorial in Dadar will be completed by 2022. He said some approvals from the state government are still pending, but did not elaborate on them. He also assured that there will be no shortage of funds for the project.
(Source: Mumbai Mirror)
5. HC Raps BMC for ‘Ridiculous’ Demolition Order
The Bombay high court (HC) came down heavily on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) building department for issuing a demolition notice to an affluent housing society in Wadala (East) that had constructed a three-inch-thick concrete platform in the building compound for placing a generator.
BMC had issued the notice in 2016 to the society, stating that as the platform was not part of the sanctioned building plan, it should be demolished. The court observed, “This is ridiculous. You go after small things and let the big things go.” BMC agreed to regularise the platform after the HC directed the executive engineer to be present in court.
(Source: Hindustan Times)