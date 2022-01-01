Two Injured, Several Missing After Landslide in Mining Quarry in Haryana
Recuse operations are underway and the state's agricultural minister has reached the spot.
Two people have been injured and several missing after a landslide in a mining quarry in Haryana's Bhiwani on Saturday, 1 January, news agency ANI reported.
According to NDTV, rescue operations are underway.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said he is in constant touch with the local administration.
"Saddened by the unfortunate landslide accident in Dadam mining zone at Bhiwani. I am in constant touch with the local administration to ensure swift rescue operations and immediate assistance to the injured," Khattar said in a tweet.
Additionally, Jai Parkash Dalal, the agriculture minister of Haryana, visited spot of the landslide.
"Some people have died. I cannot provide the exact figures as of now. A team of doctors has arrived. We will try to save as many people as possible," he said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.
The Haryana authorities are yet to officially comment on the cause of the landslide.
More details awaited.
(With inputs from ANI and HT)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.