K’taka Traders Seek Aid to Cover Losses As Govt Extends Lockdown

Traders from Karnataka have requested aid from the state government, as they brace themselves to face more hardships after the government extended the lockdown until 7 June on Friday, 21 May.

The Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) sought concessions for the business community from the government due to mounting losses.

FKCCI president Periklal Sundar said in his statement to the media that they want the government to waive fixed charges on power levied by state-run distributors on all industrial and commercial establishments under lockdown.

On Friday, the BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government extended the state-wide lockdown till 7 June. The lockdown was first imposed on 27 April because of the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the city.