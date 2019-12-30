QKolkata: CAA Panic Delays Road Projects; War of Words Over Unis

Construction of several metalled roads across south Bengal will miss the 31 December deadline set by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as labourers have started skipping work to search for documents to prove their citizenship.

Many workers have returned home because of alleged panic over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens.

“The projects might be delayed by around two weeks because many labourers stopped coming to work following the passage of the amended Citizenship Act,” said a source in the public works department.

“They are mostly preoccupied with the collection of papers and many have also taken leave to go home and look for the same,” the source added.