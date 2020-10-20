Kolkata Puja Forum to Seek Review of HC’s Order on Pandals Today

A forum of 400 top Durga Puja organisers in Kolkata will approach the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday, 20 October, for a review of its order declaring puja pandals "no-entry zones" for visitors over the COVID-19 pandemic, NDTV reported.

The organisers are part of the Forum for Durgotsav.

The Calcutta High Court on Monday, 19 October, had declared all Durga Pujo pandals in the state as no-entry zones. The court said that only organisers can enter the pandals, while adding that the names of people allowed to enter the pandals will be displayed outside it.