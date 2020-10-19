No Visitors Allowed in Bengal Durga Pujo Pandals: Calcutta HC
Only organisers can enter pujo pandals in West Bengal, the Calcutta High Court said.
In what may dampen the spirits of pandal hoppers in West Bengal, the Calcutta High Court on Monday, 19 October, declared all Durga Pujo pandals in the state as no-entry zones, reported ANI.
Further, the court said that only organisers can enter the pandals, while adding that the names of people allowed to enter the pandals will be displayed outside it.
