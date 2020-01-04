QKolkata: Thousands Protest Against CAA; Blast at Cracker Unit

The 3.5km march led by Mamata Banerjee on Friday against the Centre’s citizenship thrust witnessed the presence of a large crowd comprising members of different communities. Over 35,000 people walked with the chief minister through prominent thoroughfares of the city, the longest march that Siliguri saw in recent times.

An equal number of people stood on either side of the route from Hill Cart Road to Baghajatin Park through Kutcheri Road, cheering and welcoming “Didi”. Slogans against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register rented the air. Along with the show of strength, Trinamul also managed to establish another major point through the meeting and the march — the presence of people of different communities.

(Source: The Telegraph)