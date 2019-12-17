QKolkata: Mamata Dares Delhi to Topple Bengal Govt & More

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday dared the BJP-led Centre to topple her government and imprison her, reasserting that neither the amended citizenship law nor the National Register of Citizens (NRC) would be implemented in Bengal.

“For as long as I am alive, we will never implement the black law and the NRC here…. You, with all your threats of Article 356 (President’s rule) and sending central forces, go right ahead and fell our government…. Have me imprisoned, do whatever you think you can. You will not silence me,” Mamata thundered outside Rabindranath Tagore’s Jorasanko house.

“Over my dead body,” the Bengal chief minister said to loud cheers from an audience of thousands at the culmination of her hour-long, 5.7km march through the heart of the city.

(Source: The Telegraph)