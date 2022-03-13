Kolkata Fire: Even After 12 Hours, Fire Rages On in Mehr Ali Lane
A total of 15 fire engines were present at the spot to douse the flames when the fire broke out.
A major fire broke out at a godown in Kolkata's Mehr Ali Lane Tangra area on Saturday, 12 March evening and 12 hours later, it has still not been extinguished.
Speaking to ANI, Divisional Fire Officer Debtanu Ghosh said that the fire has not been completely extinguished even after 10 hours as there are some highly inflammable materials in the godown and we are not able to enter inside. Two fire brigade personnel were injured during the dousing operation.
Fifteen fire engines were present at the spot to douse the flames when the fire broke out, reported ANI.
"Our personnel are working on a war footing to douse it. There were chemicals, rexin, and clothes stored inside the building, which helped the fire spread quickly," a fire official said, as quoted by PTI.
Speaking to reporters, fire and emergency services minister Sujit Bose said that the narrow lanes in the area have made it difficult for the fire tenders to enter the compound.
Leaders of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government over the fire department's struggle in carrying out the rescue operation
"Egiye Bangla in disastrous Disaster Management. Shame shame @MamataOfficial. The Fire & Emergency Services Department's efficiency has gone down during your tenure," Adhikari tweeted.
