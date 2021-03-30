Left Activist Kobad Ghandy Recalls Day When Afzal Guru Was Hanged

“Two days before the D-day, Afzal Guru knew if there would be a hanging in Tihar jail, it would be his.”

Left activist, branded a ‘shadow man of Maoists’ for decades, Kobad Ghandy recalled his time spent with 2001 Parliament terror attack convict Afzal Guru in Tihar Jail. “We would often go for evening walks, he would teach me about Rumi’s work, he would tell me about his views on Islam and how he was against fundamentalism.”

In his new book, ‘Fractured Freedom: A Prison Memoir’, Ghandy reminisces the ten years he spent in six different jails across the country and how he turned towards Communism while studying in London. He also discusses the shabby condition of Tihar jail and how Nirbhaya’s rapist Vinay Sharma had no remorse for his heinous crime.