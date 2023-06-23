Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 334 Draw Today at 3 PM; Lottery Names List Here

The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 334 draw is set to be declared today, Friday, 23 June 2023. People who have bought the lottery sambad tickets are requested to check the website - keralalotteries.com at 3 pm for the live result. Participants should stay alert during the live result announcement and verify the numbers on the screen with their lottery tickets. You can also check the list of lucky winners for today without participating in the lottery sambad.
Interested participants can download a copy of the Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 334 today, Friday, 23 June 2023, after 4 pm. One should remember that the lottery sambad PDF will also be available on the website - keralalotteries.com after the mentioned time. You have to stay alert to save a copy of the lottery PDF on time.
It is important to note that the Kerala lottery Nirmal NR draws are held every Friday by the State Lottery Department. It is a Government body that conducts the lottery sambad draws daily so that lucky participants can win cash prizes.
You have to follow all the rules to claim the cash prizes otherwise you will be disqualified. As per the rules, all lucky winners should submit their tickets to the department within thirty days from the result date to claim the money.
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 334 Prize Money: 23 June 2023
The Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 334 prize money list for Friday, 23 June 2023, is stated below for our readers:
First Prize: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Names: Complete List Here
Let's take a closer look at all the Kerala lottery draw names and the days on which they are conducted here:
Win Win W Lottery Draw - Monday
Sthree Sakthi SS Draw - Tuesday
Fifty Fifty FF Draw - Wednesday
Karunya Plus KN Draw - Thursday
Nirmal NR Draw - Friday
Karunya KR Draw - Saturday
Akshaya AK Draw - Sunday
You can check the live result only on the website - keralalotteries.com. To download the lottery sambad result PDF for Nirmal NR 334 on Friday, 23 June, you have to find the active link on the site.
Please note that you do not have to enter any personal details to view the list of winners.
