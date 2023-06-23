Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 334 Draw Today at 3 PM; Lottery Names List Here

The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 334 draw is set to be declared today, Friday, 23 June 2023. People who have bought the lottery sambad tickets are requested to check the website - keralalotteries.com at 3 pm for the live result. Participants should stay alert during the live result announcement and verify the numbers on the screen with their lottery tickets. You can also check the list of lucky winners for today without participating in the lottery sambad.

Interested participants can download a copy of the Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 334 today, Friday, 23 June 2023, after 4 pm. One should remember that the lottery sambad PDF will also be available on the website - keralalotteries.com after the mentioned time. You have to stay alert to save a copy of the lottery PDF on time.