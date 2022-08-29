ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 683 Result Declared Today; Latest Details Here

Kerala Lottery Today: Download Win Win W 683 lottery complete result PDF from keralalotteries.com on 29 August 2022.

The Kerala Lottery Result for Win Win W 683 is officially declared on Monday, 29 August 2022. Participants of the Kerala Lottery on Monday should keep a close eye on the official website of the Kerala State Lottery Department – keralalotteries.com. The result for Win Win W 683 draw is formally declared at 3 pm on the website so the participants can take a look at the winning numbers. The complete result PDF will be available after 4 pm.

People can download the Kerala Lottery Result for Win Win W 683 on Monday, 29 August 2022, once the complete PDF is declared. Participants are requested to check the winning numbers carefully to see if they have secured any position in the result list. One can go through the Kerala Lottery rules on the official website – keralalotteries.com.

The most important rule that everyone should remember is that the winners of the Kerala Lotteries have to submit their tickets to the State Lottery Department of Kerala within thirty days of the result declaration.

The ones who don't submit their lottery tickets on time will not receive the prize money later. The winners should remember the deadline of the Win Win W 683 Kerala Lottery ticket submission carefully.

Kerala Lottery Today: Win Win W 683 Prize Money List

Let's take a look at the Kerala Lottery today, for Win Win W 683 prize money on Monday, 29 August 2022:

  • First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

  • Second Prize: Rs 5 lakh

  • Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000

  • Seventh Prize: 500

Participants must take note of the prize amounts for Win Win W 683. The prize money is decided by the State Lottery Department of Kerala.

Kerala Lottery Result Today: How To Check Win Win W 683 Winners

Here are the steps that everyone should follow to download the Kerala Lottery Result today, on Monday, 29 August 2022, for Win Win W 683:

  • Open the website – keralalotteries.com

  • Click on the Kerala Lottery Win Win W 683 Result link on the home page

  • The winning numbers for Monday will appear on your screen

  • Download the result PDF from the website to take a proper look at the winners

Submit your lottery ticket to the State Lottery Department if your number is on the list in order to win the prize money.

