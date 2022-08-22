ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Today: WIN-WIN(W-682) Result Declared, Details Here

Kerala Lottery Today: Download the Win Win (W-682) complete result PDF from keralalotteries.com after 4 pm.

i

The Kerala lottery result for WIN-WIN (W-682) was officially declared on Monday, 22 August 2022, by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries. The winning numbers, live results, and other important details of the draw will be released on the official website, keralalotteries.com, at 3:00 pm on Monday. The lottery players should keep visiting the website to get the latest details about the WIN-WIN (W-682) draw.

After the live results are declared, the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release the complete result of the WIN-WIN (W-682) draw in a PDF format at around 4:00 pm. The PDF result can be downloaded from the official website mentioned above.

The winners of the WIN-WIN (W-682) lottery draw can claim their winning prizes by submitting their lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of 30 days after declaration of the results. To check more details, people must visit the official website.

Kerala Lottery Result: WIN-WIN(W-682) Prize Money

The following is the prize money of the Kerala State Lottery Result, WIN-WIN (W-682), on Monday, 22 August 2022:

  • 1st prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • 2nd Prize: Rs 5,00,000

  • 3rd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • 4th Prize: Rs 5,000

  • 5th Prize: Rs 2,000

  • 6th Prize: Rs 1,000

  • 7th Prize: Rs 500

  • 8th Prize: Rs 100

  • Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

Kerala Lottery WIN-WIN(W-682): How To Check the Result

All the players of the Kerala Lottery WIN (W-682), on Monday, 22 August 2022, must follow the below steps to check whether they have won or not.

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw no for WIN WIN (W-682) against the draw date – 22/08/2022.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, winning amount, and other important details.

  • Download the PDF copy for future reference.

