Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 441 Declared Today; Check First Prize

The Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 441 is officially declared today, Thursday, 13 October 2022. Participants of the Kerala Lottery today can download the result from the official website. It is important to note that the result has been released by the State Lottery Department at 3 pm. The website that the participants must visit to check and download the lottery result is keralalotteries.com. All the latest details about the weekly lotteries are present there.

