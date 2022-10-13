Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 441 Declared Today; Check First Prize
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Download the Karunya Plus KN 441 complete result PDF from keralalotteries.com.
The Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 441 is officially declared today, Thursday, 13 October 2022. Participants of the Kerala Lottery today can download the result from the official website. It is important to note that the result has been released by the State Lottery Department at 3 pm. The website that the participants must visit to check and download the lottery result is keralalotteries.com. All the latest details about the weekly lotteries are present there.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala updates the lottery results on their official website so that everyone can take a look at them. One can download the Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 441 complete PDF today, on Thursday, 13 October 2022 after 4 pm. To download the result, you have to visit - keralalotteries.com.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala has set hefty prize amounts for the weekly lotteries so that the winners can receive them. One has to follow all the rules if one wants to receive the prize money from the lottery department.
One of the most important lottery rules is that the winners have to submit their lottery tickets to the State Lottery Department of Kerala within thirty days of the result declaration.
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 441 Prize Money: 13 October 2022
The Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 441 prize money list for today, Thursday, 13 October 2022 is mentioned here for the readers:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Make sure to take a proper look at the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 441 prize money list for Thursday. The list is also available on the official website.
Kerala Lottery Result Today: How To Check Karunya Plus KN 441 on 13 October 2022
Here are the steps to check the Kerala Lottery Result today, for Karunya Plus KN 441 on Thursday, 13 October 2022 online:
Go to the website of the State Lottery Department.
Click on the link that says Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 441 Result on the homepage.
The result will display on the screen of your device.
Take a look at the winning numbers on the result PDF carefully.
Download the Kerala Lottery Result today from the website.
Save a copy of the same if necessary.
