ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS(KN-440) Result on 6 October 2022 - Prize Money

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS(KN-440) Result on Thursday, 6 October 2022: Here's the prize money.

Saima Andrabi
Published
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS(KN-440) Result on 6 October 2022 - Prize Money
i

The Kerala Lottery Result on Thursday, 6 October 2022, for KARUNYA PLUS(KN-440) has been declared on the official website by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries.

Those who participated in the Kerala Lottery, KARUNYA PLUS(KN-440), can check the winning amount, winning numbers, and all other important details from the website – keralalotteries.com.

The live result of the lottery will be released at 3 pm, following which a PDF result copy will be published on the website at 4 pm.

The PDF file of the KARUNYA PLUS(KN-440) lottery results will list all the details like the ticket number of the winners, the prize amounts for all the winners, and other important details.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA(AK-569) Result on 5 October 2022: Important Details Here

Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA(AK-569) Result on 5 October 2022: Important Details Here
ADVERTISEMENT

KARUNYA PLUS(KN-440) Prize Money List on Thursday, 6 October 2022

Here's what each KARUNYA PLUS(KN-440) lottery winner will receive on 6 October 2022:

1st Prize: Rs 80,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 10,00,000

3rd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

Consellation Prize: Rs 8,000

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-333) on Tuesday, 4 October 2022 - Details

Kerala Lottery Result STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-333) on Tuesday, 4 October 2022 - Details
ADVERTISEMENT
To claim the prize money, the winners of the KARUNYA PLUS(KN-440) lottery draw must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month after the declaration of the results. Also, winners must know that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable to the prize money.

KARUNYA PLUS(KN-440) Result Today: Steps To Check Prize Money and Winner Names

All the players of the Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS(KN-440) must follow the steps mentioned below to check whether they have won or not:

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the link, and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw number for KARUNYA PLUS(KN-440) against the draw date – 06/10/2022.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy will show up on your computer screen.

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, winning amount, and other important details.

  • Download the PDF copy for future reference.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery WIN–WIN(W-687) Result Monday, 3 October 2022 –Prize Money List

Kerala Lottery WIN–WIN(W-687) Result Monday, 3 October 2022 –Prize Money List

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×