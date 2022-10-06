Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS(KN-440) Result on 6 October 2022 - Prize Money
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS(KN-440) Result on Thursday, 6 October 2022: Here's the prize money.
The Kerala Lottery Result on Thursday, 6 October 2022, for KARUNYA PLUS(KN-440) has been declared on the official website by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries.
Those who participated in the Kerala Lottery, KARUNYA PLUS(KN-440), can check the winning amount, winning numbers, and all other important details from the website – keralalotteries.com.
The live result of the lottery will be released at 3 pm, following which a PDF result copy will be published on the website at 4 pm.
The PDF file of the KARUNYA PLUS(KN-440) lottery results will list all the details like the ticket number of the winners, the prize amounts for all the winners, and other important details.
KARUNYA PLUS(KN-440) Prize Money List on Thursday, 6 October 2022
Here's what each KARUNYA PLUS(KN-440) lottery winner will receive on 6 October 2022:
1st Prize: Rs 80,00,000
2nd Prize: Rs 10,00,000
3rd Prize: Rs 1,00,000
4th Prize: Rs 5,000
5th Prize: Rs 1,000
6th Prize: Rs 500
7th Prize: Rs 100
Consellation Prize: Rs 8,000
To claim the prize money, the winners of the KARUNYA PLUS(KN-440) lottery draw must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month after the declaration of the results. Also, winners must know that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable to the prize money.
KARUNYA PLUS(KN-440) Result Today: Steps To Check Prize Money and Winner Names
All the players of the Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS(KN-440) must follow the steps mentioned below to check whether they have won or not:
Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com
On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.
Click on the link, and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Click on the lottery/draw number for KARUNYA PLUS(KN-440) against the draw date – 06/10/2022.
Hit the view option.
A PDF copy will show up on your computer screen.
Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, winning amount, and other important details.
Download the PDF copy for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.