Kerala Lottery Result Today: Nirmal NR 315 Out Today; Know Prize Money List Here
Kerala Lottery Today: You can download the Nirmal NR 315 lottery sambad PDF from keralalotteries.com.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The Kerala lottery result today Nirmal NR 315 has been declared on Friday, 10 February 2023. Participants of the lottery draw are requested to keep a close eye on the website – keralalotteries.com and download the PDF when it is out. The live result is announced at 3 pm by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. The lottery draws help lucky participants claim huge prize money from the department if they submit their tickets on time.
The Kerala lottery result today Nirmal NR 315 on Friday will help participants to know if they are among the lucky winners. If your lottery ticket number is present in the result PDF, you have to contact the State Lottery Department of Kerala to receive the prize money. All the latest details about the lottery draws are available on keralalotteries.com.
People who are interested to participate in the weekly lottery draws must know the rules. The lottery sambad rules, prize money, and other important details are available on the official website of the department for all.
Winners have to submit their lottery tickets within thirty days from the result declaration date. The ones who will win the Nirmal NR lottery have to submit their tickets within thirty days to the department.
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 315 Prize Money: 10 February 2023
The Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 315 prize money for Friday, 10 February, has been stated here for the participants:
First Prize: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
You have to submit your tickets to the State Lottery Department of Kerala along with proper proof if your lottery ticket number is mentioned below any prize money.
Kerala Lottery Result: How To Download Nirmal NR 315 PDF
Here are the steps you must follow to download the Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 315 draw on Friday:
Visit the official website – keralalotteries.com
Click on the Nirmal NR 315 lottery result link on the website
The PDF will open on your screen
Check the numbers below each prize money properly
Download the lottery result PDF so that you can check the winning numbers whenever you want
You may also take a printout of the same for future reference
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.