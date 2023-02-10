Kerala Lottery Result Today: Nirmal NR 315 Out Today; Know Prize Money List Here

The Kerala lottery result today Nirmal NR 315 has been declared on Friday, 10 February 2023. Participants of the lottery draw are requested to keep a close eye on the website – keralalotteries.com and download the PDF when it is out. The live result is announced at 3 pm by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. The lottery draws help lucky participants claim huge prize money from the department if they submit their tickets on time.

