Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR 314 Declared Today; Know Rules and Prize Money
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Download Nirmal NR 314 result PDF from keralalotteries.com today, 3 February.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 314 is formally released today, Friday, 3 February 2023. You can download the result PDF from the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. Lucky winners can take back home huge prize money if their lottery ticket numbers are present on the list. The State Lottery Department of Kerala holds the weekly lottery draws and the results are declared at 3 pm every day on their official website.
The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 314 PDF on Friday, 3 February, can be downloaded after 4 pm. You can go to the website - keralalotteries.com to download the result PDF so you can go through the list of winning numbers whenever you are free. The first-prize winners of the lottery draw receive the highest amount.
It is important to note that the results of the Nirmal NR draws are released every Friday by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. Participants of the Nirmal NR draw must stay alert every Friday to know the list of winners.
Lucky winners have to submit their lottery tickets to the State Lottery Department of Kerala within thirty days of the result declaration date. This is one of the most important rules that everyone has to follow if they want the prize money.
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 314 Today: Prize Money for 3 February 2023
The Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 314 draw prize money details for today, Friday, 3 February 2023, are stated below for our readers:
First Prize: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Participants in the draw that is being conducted on Friday must go through the prize money list.
Kerala Lottery Result Today: How to Download Nirmal NR 314 PDF
Here are the steps you should follow to download the Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 314 on Friday, 3 February 2023:
Go to the website - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the link that states Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 314 result on the homepage.
The result PDF for Friday will appear on your screen.
Check the lottery ticket numbers on the Nirmal NR PDF carefully.
Download the lottery result PDF from the website for your reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.