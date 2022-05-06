Kerala Lottery Result: Nirmal NR-275 Results to Be Out Today at 3 pm

The Kerala Lottery Department will officially declare the Nirmal NR 275 draw results on Friday, 6 May 2022 at 3:00 pm. It is important to note that the winning lottery numbers will be available on the official website – keralalotteryresult.net. The ones who want to check the results of the Nirmal NR 275 draw have to visit the official website as the final results will be released there. One should remember that the NR 275 draw will be conducted at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.