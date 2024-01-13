Kerala Lottery Result, 13 January: Karunya KR 636 Winners Declared; Details Here

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 636 draw has been declared on Saturday, 13 January 2024, on the official website – keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery draw on Saturday who were patiently waiting to check the list of lucky winners can check the live result announcement on the website. The State Lottery Department of Kerala released the live result after 3 pm on Saturday. You must stay cautious while going through the list of winners for Saturday and claim the prize on time.
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 636 will also be released in a PDF form on Saturday, 13 January, for those who want to download a copy. To know all the latest details and the rules of the draw, you must browse through the website – keralalotteries.com. One should stay alert while checking the result.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala is a government body that organises lottery draws for interested people and announces the results on specific days. You should note the result date while buying the tickets.
The lottery sambad result is released in PDF form for those who miss the live result announcement. Lucky winners have to submit their lottery tickets and personal documents to the State Lottery Department of Kerala if they want their prize money. One should follow all the rules of the lottery draws to receive the prize.
Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 636 Prize Money: 13 January 2024
Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery Karunya KR 636 prize money list for Saturday, 13 January 2024, here:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Result Today, 13 January 2024: How To Download Karunya KR 636 PDF
Here are the simple steps you should know to download the Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 636 draw on Saturday, 13 January:
Go to the website – keralalotteries.com to find the active result link.
Tap on the option that says "Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 636" on the results page.
The lottery sambad PDF file will display on your screen once you click on the link.
Download the lottery result from the site and go through the list of winners.
Save a hard copy or a soft copy of the lottery result for your reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)