Kerala Lottery Result, 13 January: Karunya KR 636 Winners Declared; Details Here

Kerala Lottery Result for today: Download the Karunya KR 636 result PDF from keralalotteries.com on 13 January 2024.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
India
2 min read
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 636 draw has been declared on Saturday, 13 January 2024, on the official website – keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery draw on Saturday who were patiently waiting to check the list of lucky winners can check the live result announcement on the website. The State Lottery Department of Kerala released the live result after 3 pm on Saturday. You must stay cautious while going through the list of winners for Saturday and claim the prize on time.

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 636 will also be released in a PDF form on Saturday, 13 January, for those who want to download a copy. To know all the latest details and the rules of the draw, you must browse through the website – keralalotteries.com. One should stay alert while checking the result.

The State Lottery Department of Kerala is a government body that organises lottery draws for interested people and announces the results on specific days. You should note the result date while buying the tickets.

The lottery sambad result is released in PDF form for those who miss the live result announcement. Lucky winners have to submit their lottery tickets and personal documents to the State Lottery Department of Kerala if they want their prize money. One should follow all the rules of the lottery draws to receive the prize.

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 636 Prize Money: 13 January 2024

Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery Karunya KR 636 prize money list for Saturday, 13 January 2024, here:

  • First Prize: Rs 80,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 500

  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 13 January 2024: How To Download Karunya KR 636 PDF

Here are the simple steps you should know to download the Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 636 draw on Saturday, 13 January:

  • Go to the website – keralalotteries.com to find the active result link.

  • Tap on the option that says "Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 636" on the results page.

  • The lottery sambad PDF file will display on your screen once you click on the link.

  • Download the lottery result from the site and go through the list of winners.

  • Save a hard copy or a soft copy of the lottery result for your reference.

