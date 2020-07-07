Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: Politics Peaks, Vijayan Faces Oppn Ire

On Tuesday, 7 July, the Kerala government removed senior IAS officer M Sivasankar from his post as Secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Office, over his connection to one of the key accused in the the gold smuggling case that came to light on Sunday.

Sivasankar, who also holds the post of IT Secretary in Kerala, had appointed Swapna Suresh, who is now absconding, as an operations manager at Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITL), which falls under the IT department of the state. Sivasankar is chairman of KSITL.

Opposition parties in Kerala have accused Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, who heads the Left Democratic Front government in the state, of being involved in the gold smuggling racket as well because of the Sivasankar connection. Vijayan has denied the allegations, saying that Suresh was appointed to KSITL without his knowledge.

But what is this controversy about? How did the smuggling racket come to light? And what are the accused alleged to have done?