Rs 25,000 Ex-Gratia to Those Whose Houses Were Burnt: Delhi CM
Addressing media on Friday, 27 February, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced ex-gratia of Rs 25,000 to those whose houses were burnt substantially or completely during Delhi Violence.
He added that the balance amount will be assessed within 2-3 days by PWD department.
"We are distributing food to all the riot-affected areas. Those who have been dislocated or have lost their houses, can get temporary accommodation in 9 Raen Baseras. In addition, we are also arranging temporary tents", said Kejriwal.
He also informed that if government hospitals are crowded, his party will try to shift those who are in need of medical help to private hospitals.
"Delhi government is distributing food to riot-affected people", Kejriwal said.
As of Friday evening, 42 people have lost their lives in violence-hit northeast Delhi. On Thursday, Arvind Kejriwal had also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to families of those who have died.
