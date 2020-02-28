Rs 25,000 Ex-Gratia to Those Whose Houses Were Burnt: Delhi CM

"We are distributing food to all the riot-affected areas. Those who have been dislocated or have lost their houses, can get temporary accommodation in 9 Raen Baseras. In addition, we are also arranging temporary tents", said Kejriwal.

He also informed that if government hospitals are crowded, his party will try to shift those who are in need of medical help to private hospitals.

"Delhi government is distributing food to riot-affected people", Kejriwal said.