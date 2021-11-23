Kejriwal Accepts Auto Driver's Dinner Invitation, Reaches His Home in Ludhiana

Delhi Chief Minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal, who is on a two-day trip to the poll-bound Punjab, attended a meeting with auto and cab drivers in Ludhiana and received a dinner invitation from one of the attendees.

Amid a Q&A session, Dilip Tiwari, an autowallah grabbed the mic and said, "Sir, I am a big fan of yours. You help auto drivers. Sir, will you come for a meal to this poor auto-wallah's home? I am inviting you dil se (from the heart)."

The CM responded, "Absolutely I will come. Tonight?"

Later in the day, Kejriwal and his colleagues Bhagwant Mann and Harpal Singh Cheema were photographed at the driver's residence.