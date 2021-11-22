'If We Form Govt, All Adult Women Will Get Rs 1,000 a Month': Kejriwal in Punjab

Every woman in Punjab above the age of 18 will get Rs 1000/month deposited directly into her account, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, announcing his 'third' electoral guarantee on Monday, 22 November.

He added that if a family has three female members, then each would get Rs 1000.

Kejriwal is on a two-day visit to the state ahead of the Assembly elections slated for 2022.