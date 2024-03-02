'Will Sacrifice Life Only For...': Kin of Kashmiri Man 'Trapped' in Russian Army

Around 191 km from Kumar’s home is the residence of Zahoor Ahmad Sheikh of Hanjinar village in the Kupwara district – another victim of an online job scam.

Sheikh was employed at a company in Chandigarh. He is now fighting for the military in Russia after he moved there for better job prospects.

The Quint reached out to Sheikh's family, but they were reluctant to speak on the matter.

A senior spokesperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Police said that Sheikh’s family has not yet approached the police for any help. “The police have reached out to the family and offered assistance, but the family has turned down the offer," he tells The Quint.

Meanwhile, Nasir Khuehami, the National Convenor of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, claimed to have raised the issue with the Indian Embassy in Moscow, who informed him that efforts are underway to facilitate their return to India.

“The families of both men had reached out to us. Accordingly, we wrote a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs, urging swift action to ensure the safe return of the trapped men," Khuehami told The Quint.