K’taka Halts Vaccination for 18-44 Age Group at Govt Centres

The Karnataka government on Wednesday, 12 May, announced that it will be temporarily stopping the vaccination for those aged between 18 and 44 in all government centres in the state starting Friday, 14 May, to prioritise the vaccination of those above 45 years of age, who are due for their second dose.

"All vaccines available with the state government (ie supplied by Government of India and procured directly by state) will be utilised for vaccination of beneficiaries due for their second dose. In this regard, vaccination for 18 to 44 age group (including those who have already booked appointments) will be temporarily suspended from 14.05.2021 till further orders. This order will be applicable for COVID vaccination at all government COVID vaccination centers in the state," read a statement by the Karnataka Health Department.