K’taka Halts Vaccination for 18-44 Age Group at Govt Centres
70,371 people in the age group of 18-44 have received the first dose of the vaccine so far in the state.
The Karnataka government on Wednesday, 12 May, announced that it will be temporarily stopping the vaccination for those aged between 18 and 44 in all government centres in the state starting Friday, 14 May, to prioritise the vaccination of those above 45 years of age, who are due for their second dose.
"All vaccines available with the state government (ie supplied by Government of India and procured directly by state) will be utilised for vaccination of beneficiaries due for their second dose. In this regard, vaccination for 18 to 44 age group (including those who have already booked appointments) will be temporarily suspended from 14.05.2021 till further orders. This order will be applicable for COVID vaccination at all government COVID vaccination centers in the state," read a statement by the Karnataka Health Department.
"The state government on 07.05.2021 decided to utilise the complete supply of vaccines provided by Government of India for vaccination of persons above 45+ years, who were due for their second dose. Today the state government has decided that the vaccine procured directly by the state for vaccination of persons between 18 to 44 years will be utilised for vaccination of beneficiaries who are due for second dose," added the statement.
As per the Karnataka Health Department’s bulletin on 12 May, 70,371 people in the age group of 18-44 have received the first dose of the vaccine so far in the state. This includes 20,599 people in Bengaluru.
Vaccination for those in the age group of 18-44 started earlier this month. However, the three crore doses ordered by Karnataka could take months to arrive, according to a statement by the Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar, reported Deccan Herald.
Bengaluru Urban is one of the worst-affected districts in the second wave of the pandemic in India. The city currently has 3.6 lakh active cases and it reported 16,286 cases on Wednesday. This figure, however, is lower than the number of cases reported in the city up to last week, which was regularly over 20,000.
