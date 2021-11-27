Karnataka Issues Fresh COVID-19 Restrictions Amid Rising Cases

As a precautionary measure, the authorities in Karnataka have made the COVID-19 test compulsory for all passengers arriving from Kerala and Maharashtra, officials said on Saturday, 27 November.

An official said awareness, along with vaccination, is necessary amid fears of the new Omicron variant, as well as COVID-19 outbreak at a medical college in Dharwad, Mysuru, and Bengaluru institutions.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai held an emergency meeting today over the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, which was attended by state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, officials of the state Health Department, and other departments.