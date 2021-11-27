Omicron: Where Has the Variant Been Found? What Are the Travel Restrictions?

The recently detected B.1.1.529 strain of COVID-19, Omicron, has pushed several countries to ban or restrict travel to and from southern Africa.

The strain, which was first reported in South Africa, has been found in a few other countries like Hong Kong, Botswana, and Israel. The World Health Organization on Friday, 26 November, has declared it a "variant of concern".

What are the travel restrictions in wake of the new variant? What are the other countries where it has been found? Here's what we know so far.