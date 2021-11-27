Omicron: Where Has the Variant Been Found? What Are the Travel Restrictions?
The strain, which was first reported in Africa, has been found in a few other countries like Hong Kong and Israel.
The recently detected B.1.1.529 strain of COVID-19, Omicron, has pushed several countries to ban or restrict travel to and from southern Africa.
The strain, which was first reported in South Africa, has been found in a few other countries like Hong Kong, Botswana, and Israel. The World Health Organization on Friday, 26 November, has declared it a "variant of concern".
What are the travel restrictions in wake of the new variant? What are the other countries where it has been found? Here's what we know so far.
What are the countries where the Omicron variant has been reported?
Here are the countries where the variant has been found so far:
South Africa (6 cases)
Botswana (3 cases)
Belgium (1 case)
Hong Kong (1 case)
Israel (1 case)
What are the travel restrictions imposed by India?
Travellers coming to Mumbai from South Africa will have to be quarantined and if found positive, genome sequencing will be done, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar told news agency ANI.
Travellers landing at the airports in Gujarat from Europe, UK, Brazil, South Africa, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, and Hong Kong will have to undergo a mandatory RT-PCR test.
Which countries have imposed travel restrictions?
The United States of America, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and Thailand have issued a travel ban from South Africa and neighbouring countries of Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, the Seychelles, Malawi, and Mozambique.
The United Kingdom has banned travellers from South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, and Eswatini, unless they are UK or Irish nationals/residents.
Sri Lanka, Japan, Iran, and Brazil are the other countries that have issued a ban on travel from southern African countries.
Which countries have imposed COVID-19 restrictions?
Concerns of the spread of the virus in Europe have forced some European countries to impose national lockdowns. The countries that have imposed lockdowns so far are:
Austria
Slovakia
Germany
Russia
Netherlands
Portugal
Czech Republic
