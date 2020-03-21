COVID-19: Karnataka Health Official Suspended for Shoddy Screening

Hours after a video of the incident went viral, the Karnataka government suspended a health department official for not conducing COVID-19 screening properly. The suspension was announced by Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramalu on twitter. He said disciplinary action was taken after the viral video came to the government’s attention.

The health department official was deployed at Tumkur railway station after the government decided to increase preparedness against COVID-19 across the state.

Click here for live updates on COVID-19. Also visit Quint Fit for comprehensive coverage on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.