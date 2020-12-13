Karnataka Govt to Provide Protection to iPhone Factory in Kolar

Minister for Major and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar said that the government will give necessary protection to the Taiwanese company in Kolar which was vandalised by its employees.

“We will take stringent measures to prevent such unpleasant events from recurring. We have already spoken with the District Superintendents of Kolar District and the Superintendents of Police and have been instructed to provide the necessary protection,” Jagdish Shettar said.

“The incident at the Wistron plant is unfortunate and unacceptable. The Government is committed to conducting a full and fair investigation into the incident and punish the wrongdoers...The problem could have been resolved if it had been adequately addressed as per law,” he added.